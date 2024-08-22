Jul 25, 2024; Florham Park, NJ, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) warms up during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports
Fans have been itching to see New York Jets future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers back on the field ever since an Achilles injury derailed his 2023 season, but it sounds like they’re going to have to wait until the start of the regular season to see his return.

According to Rich Cimini of ESPN, New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced on Thursday that Aaron Rodgers and the team’s other starters will not be playing in the team’s final preseason game against the New York Giants on Saturday night.

“The Jets won’t play their starters against the Giants, per Saleh. So Aaron Rodgers won’t play. Adrian Martinez and Andrew Peasley will play QB,” Cimini said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Rodgers has been cleared for full contact for several weeks, but the Jets have decided not to play him during any of their preseason games this season and will instead allow him to play his first snaps in a live-game setting during the season-opener next month.

Needless to say, this announcement sparked reactions from the NFL world.

We’ll have to see how Rodgers performs this season coming off of his injury.

