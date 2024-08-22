Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

Fans have been itching to see New York Jets future Hall of Fame quarterback Aaron Rodgers back on the field ever since an Achilles injury derailed his 2023 season, but it sounds like they’re going to have to wait until the start of the regular season to see his return.

According to Rich Cimini of ESPN, New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh announced on Thursday that Aaron Rodgers and the team’s other starters will not be playing in the team’s final preseason game against the New York Giants on Saturday night.

“The Jets won’t play their starters against the Giants, per Saleh. So Aaron Rodgers won’t play. Adrian Martinez and Andrew Peasley will play QB,” Cimini said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

The Jets won’t play their starters against the Giants, per Saleh. So Aaron Rodgers won’t play. Adrian Martinez and Andrew Peasley will play QB. #Jets — Rich Cimini (@RichCimini) August 22, 2024

Rodgers has been cleared for full contact for several weeks, but the Jets have decided not to play him during any of their preseason games this season and will instead allow him to play his first snaps in a live-game setting during the season-opener next month.

Needless to say, this announcement sparked reactions from the NFL world.

ugh I think this is a big mistake. Let them play one series, get the feel for a real game https://t.co/z0bckLLxVY — Fred (@hellzangel148) August 22, 2024

Very smart. Dominated the joint practice that was run as a scrimmage, offense and defense looked to be in sync with no hiccups, sit your guys and let’s get to Week 1 https://t.co/Jn1alVljMf — Tyler Kirk (@TylerIanKirk) August 22, 2024

The smart move. Rodgers and company got all they needed out of the joint practice, and there is no need to push the envelope. Time to prepare for Week 1. #Jets https://t.co/u9PIoLagMB — Brandyn Pokrass (@BPok24) August 22, 2024

So the first two or three games of the season are going to be completely subpar because the starters haven't even played yet. So you can guarantee they're going to lose to San Francisco — Joseph Feingold (@JoeyFeingold) August 22, 2024

Disagree with the decision. The boys r gonna be flat coming out for week 1 with no real live game action. — 24 Superfan⚫️⚪️ (@OwnedByThomas) August 22, 2024

We’ll have to see how Rodgers performs this season coming off of his injury.

[Rich Cimini]