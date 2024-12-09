Syndication: The Record

When Aaron Rodgers chose to join the New York Jets ahead of the 2023 season, he expected to help the team make the postseason and compete for the Super Bowl. But for the second season since he joined the team, that’s not going to happen.

With Sunday afternoon’s loss to the Miami Dolphins, the Jets are now officially eliminated from playoff contention, marking the 14th consecutive season that the team has not made the postseason.

With Rodgers as the team’s starter, the Jets have just a 3-10 record.

After the game, Rodgers was asked about the team missing the playoffs for the 14th consecutive time, and he pointed out that he has only been playing for the team for one season.

“I mean, I’ve started one year. So, I’m a part of it for one year. Disappointing,” Rodgers said after the game.

Needless to say, this horrible sparked a lot of reactions on social media.

“I have nothing personal against the Jets. But I do enjoy watching Aaron Rodgers losing,” one fan wrote in a post on X.

“It’s kinda awesome that Aaron Rodgers’ professional career tanked as soon as he became a conspiracist loser,” another person added.

“I get delight when Aaron Rodgers, the washed-up, poorly groomed, selfish, fat mouthed, over-rated/paid quarterback loses,” someone else wrote.

“Aaron Rodgers has been fully healthy Quarterbacking a 3-10 team with 2 WRs that would be WR1s on a handful of teams. Can’t say go be a family man but go home,” another fan added.

“The Jets were 5-7 with Zach Wilson last year. The Jets are 3-9 with Aaron Rodgers this year. New York owes Zach Wilson an apology,” someone else wrote.

We’ll have to see whether or not Rodgers can lead the team to the postseason next season.