The New York Jets came into their Week 7 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers desperately needing a win to turn their season around. But instead, their struggles continued. And Aaron Rodgers’ struggles to take care of the football played a significant factor in the loss.

Rodgers and the Jets were able to move the ball through the air against Pittsburgh. throwing for 276 passing yards in the game.

However, a pair of costly turnovers that ended up in the hands of Steelers undrafted rookie cornerback Beanie Bishop Jr. ended up resulting in two Steelers touchdowns, which largely caused the game to get out of hand.

Ultimately, the Steelers would go on to win in a lopsided 37-15 victory. And Beanie Bishop Jr. would go into the NFL history books off the back of Rodgers’ mistakes.

With his two interceptions of Rodgers, Bishop Jr. became the first undrafted rookie player to have a multi-interception game off of a former MVP quarterback, according to Optastats on X.

Beanie Bishop Jr. of the @steelers is the first undrafted rookie in NFL history to have a multi-INT game against a multi-time former MVP QB. pic.twitter.com/bZRoFnx4M5 — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) October 21, 2024

Rodgers appears to be a former MVP only in name nowadays, as his play has simply not been good enough to lead the Jets to success like it may have been in other years throughout his illustrious career.

Naturally, fans had plenty to say on social media about Bishop’s big day against Rodgers.

“Aaron Rodgers only has one more completion to Davante Adams (3) than he does Beanie Bishop Jr,” wrote The 33rd Team on X.

“Add Beanie Bishop to the list of Aaron Rodgers Kryptonite apparently,” another fan wrote.

“Aaron Rodgers let a rookie named Beanie Bishop pick him off twice?” another fan added.

There is still plenty of time for Rodgers and the Jets to turn things around. But from here on out, there aren’t many more spots that they can lose if they want to potentially sneak into the postseason.

Luckily for the Jets, things do lighten up in their schedule in Week 8 when they head to New England for an AFC East rivalry game against the Patriots.

