Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

Aaron Rodgers and the New York Jets are getting back on track after opening the season with a disappointing loss to the San Francisco 49ers.

The Jets have stacked back-to-back wins and Rodgers is starting to look like the guy everyone thought he would before going down with a ruptured Achilles tendon in his first appearance last season. It isn’t just elite quarterbacking play that Rodgers is carrying over from his days with the Green Bay Packers.

Rodgers still isn’t shying away from being frank in the media, and he proved just that in a recent appearance on the Pat McAfee Show.

According to Yahoo, when Rodgers was asked about a report from The Athletic that said the Jets’ locker room was in “complete disarray” he took a shot at a teammate who actually is creating a hectic locker room.

“I would say the culture is about the opposite of what that article said,” Rodgers said. “I didn’t read the article, but just reading that headline there, it sounds like it was written by Haason Reddick’s agent, or former agent I guess, possibly, with the way they’re trying to disparage our great organization.”

Riddick has notably not appeared in a game for the New York Jets this season due to an ongoing contract dispute with the organization.

It’s unclear at the moment if the quote actually did come from Reddick’s camp, but if it did Reddick definitely won’t like his teammate putting him on blast. Ironically, this might be the thing that puts the Jets’ locker room into disarray.

It’ll be interesting to see how the team handles the situation. The Jets’ next game is Sunday against the Denver Broncos.

[Yahoo]