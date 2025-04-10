Jan 16, 2022; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Pittsburgh Steelers helmet against the Kansas City Chiefs in an AFC Wild Card playoff football game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL draft is less than two weeks away, and the Pittsburgh Steelers still don’t know if they should look for a starting quarterback in the draft or if they’ll be able to agree to terms with veteran quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Many expected Rodgers to announce a deal with the Steelers at The Pat McAfee Show’s live event in Pittsburgh, as he is close friends with McAfee and has used the show to make major announcements in the past.

However, the live show took place on Wednesday, and no deal was announced, keeping the Steelers and their fans in limbo. As the Rodgers saga stretches deeper into the offseason, many are becoming increasingly frustrated with the quarterback’s lollygagging when it comes to making a decision.

Fans on social media reacted to the lack of a deal being announced Wednesday on social media.

“He’s still somewhere on the beach with a Sherpa blanket around him and a backwards billabong hat, thinking about life,” one fan joked on Twitter.

“A-aron is still trying to be relevant to a story than no longer cares about him,” another fan added.

“I promise you no one cares if he signs or not at this point. We’ve moved on. We’re focused on the draft,” someone else wrote.

It’ll be interesting to see if Rodgers makes a decision before the draft.