The New York Jets informed veteran quarterback and surefire Hall of Famer that his services would no longer be needed in the Big Apple shortly after hiring former Detroit Lions defensive Coordinator Aaron Glenn as the franchise’s next head coach this offseason.

While it wasn’t the most shocking move by the Jets, as Rodgers led the franchise to a total of five wins across two seasons as the starter, Rodgers recently made an appearance on The Pat McAafee show, where he revealed that his departure from the Jets was a bit uglier than it needed to be.

“I figured that when I flew across the country on my dime, there would be a conversation,” Rodgers said, per the NY Times. “I meet with the coach, we start talking … he runs out of the room. I’m like, that’s strange.

“Then he comes back with the GM. So we sit down and I think we’re going to have this long conversation, I’ve flown across the country, and 20 seconds in, I’m talking to the GM, and (Glenn) leans to the edge of his seat and says:

“‘You’re sure you want to play football?’ And I said, ‘Yeah, I’m interested.’ And he said, ‘We’re going in another direction at quarterback.’”

Rodgers was brutally honest with how he felt about the conversation.

“I was kind of shocked. I just flew across the country and you could’ve told me this on the phone if we weren’t even going to have a conversation.”

It’ll be interesting to see what’s next for Rodgers. He’s been heavily linked to the Pittsburgh Steelers throughout the offseason, but is still contemplating retirement.