Las Vegas Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams reportedly wants to be traded to the New York Jets to reunite with former quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

And it sure sounds like Aaron Rodgers would be happy to have him in New York.

During his press conference this week, Rodgers was asked about the possibility of the team trading for Adams.

While Rodgers couldn’t say much about the possibility of a trade due to the league’s tampering rules, he did not hold back his thoughts on Adams as a player and a person.

“I don’t know how much I can say about it because of tampering, but I still have a close friendship with him,” Rodgers said according to Pro Football Talk.

“We spend time in the offseason together. He’s a great guy and a great player. The rest of that is out of my hands.”

During their time together with the Green Bay Packers, Rodgers and Adams formed one of the top quarterback and wide receiver duos in the entire league.

We’ll have to see whether or not the two sides can work out a trade the reunites the two longtime teammates in New York since it’s pretty clear that’s what they both want.

