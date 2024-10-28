Oct 27, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) and interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich exits the field after being defeated by the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images

New York Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich now finds himself with an 0-3 record since Robert Saleh was fired. And after the game, Ulbrich expressed his struggles, which Rodgers detailed that he knows all too well since coming to New York.

Despite leading for most of the contest, the Jets again weren’t able to close out a game in Week 8, falling to the New England Patriots who came into the matchup with a 1-6 record on the year.

Now, the Jets and the Patriots sit at the same lousy 2-6 record on the year. And the struggles of the team appear to be getting to everyone, including Jeff Ulbrich.

After the game, Ulbrich spoke to reporters about the loss. And according to Zack Rosenblatt of The Athletic, Ulbrich detailed that the loss was “a moment of darkness” in his eyes for the team and that now players need to “demonstrate who they are” when things are at their lowest.

Rodgers was later asked about his coach’s comments, responding that he “has been in the darkness” and that Ulbrich has to “make peace” with it.

“I’ve been in the darkness. You’ve gotta go in there and make peace with it,” said Rodgers via Rosenblatt.

Rodgers is indeed no stranger to the “darkness”. His “darkness retreats” have been well documented over the past few years.

Despite Rodgers wanting Ulbrich to “make peace” with where the team currently is, there simply isn’t much “peace” to be found on this Jets team currently. They now sit far outside of the playoff picture in the AFC. And things don’t get any easier in Week 9, as they have to turn around and play the surging Houston Texans on Thursday Night Football.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

[Zack Rosenblatt]