Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers has gained a lot of enemies throughout his NFL career, whether that be with fellow players or media members. But it turns out, perhaps those who dislike him the most are fans of the NFL.

Rodgers has made headlines consistently throughout his NFL career for a number of reasons. Whether it be his stance on the COVID-19 pandemic or his litany of conspiracy theories that he has endorsed, he is never afraid to speak his mind.

It turns out, Rodgers’ boisterous personality may actually be hurting his popularity quite a bit in the eyes of NFL fans.

According to a recent poll conducted by the Action Network that included over 3,000 football fans, Rodgers is the most annoying player in the NFL by a wide margin, receiving 27 percent of votes, which is ten percentage points more than the second-place voter-getter Travis Kelce.

It gets even worse when you break it down by each fanbase in the NFL. Of the 32 teams in the NFL, 24 fanbases voted for Rodgers as the most annoying player in the league.

Another factor that could explain this poll is simply just how long Rodgers has played in the NFL and largely dominated throughout his career. In his 20-year NFL career, a ton of fanbases have been burned by Rodgers in big games.

Whether it be that or his personality, Rodgers is clearly not all that favorable at this point amongst the vast majority of fans.

