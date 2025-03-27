Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Aaron Rodgers’s time with the New York Jets went about as poorly as it could’ve. Rodgers’ first season didn’t even last a complete series, with him going down with an Achilles injury in his first series of the season.

Rodgers was available for New York in 2024, but the Jets weren’t much better off for it. After going 5-12, the Jets let Rodgers know that his services would no longer be required in the Big Apple and cut the veteran quarterback.

Throughout the offseason, it appeared as if Rodgers would have his pick between the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants. However, the Giants made the surprising move to act first, signing veteran quarterback Russell Wilson to a one-year deal worth up to $21 million.

Now, it appears that Rodgers’ only remaining option is to sign with the Steelers unless he elects to call it a career and retire. Interestingly enough, Rodgers may decide to do just that, according to one prominent league insider.

“I’m hearing he might not want to play,” reported ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Ain’t this the same guy who Rodgers told to lose his number?” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“So why take visits and lead teams on? Oh yeah… because that’s EXACTLY who this guy is. EXACTLY why his last 2 teams showed him the door. Wouldn’t shock me at all either,” one fan added.

“Tell him the contract offer is off the table and good luck in future endeavors. I know what that means for the upcoming season but there’s fresh new drama everyday and it’s just too much,” one Steelers fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see which direction Rodgers goes in.