The San Francisco 49ers were never ever to quite get up off of the mat after an injury to the reigning offensive player of the year, Christian McCaffrey, cost him the first week of the season, and eventually the overwhelming majority of the campaign.

In fact, San Francisco would continue to suffer injuries to critical pieces of its team, and in a year when they hoped to make it back to the Super Bowl to avenge last season’s loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Niners failed to make the playoffs.

The organization made sure to let the football world early in the process that it would stand behind head coach Kyle Shanahan as it looked to get things turned back on track.

However, that didn’t mean that Shanahan’s staff was quite so secure.

The Niners moved on from multiple coaches, including both their special teams coordinator and defensive coordinator. On Friday night, the team came to terms with its next defensive coordinator, bringing back a familiar face.

“Reunion: After interviewing for three head coaching jobs, Robert Saleh is now officially returning to the (49ers) as defensive coordinator, per sources.

“Saleh impressed in interviews and now is back in a familiar place, with a chance to become a hot HC candidate again in 2026,” reported Tom Pelissero.

It’ll be interesting to see if Saleh is as successful in his second stint with the organization.