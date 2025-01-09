Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The San Francisco 49ers are in a transition period. After making the Super Bowl before ultimately falling to the Kansas City Chiefs last season, many expected the Niners to be back in the mix to repeat as NFC Champions this year.

Unfortunately, things didn’t quite play out that way.

The Niners went 6-11 and missed the playoffs entirely. As a result of the disappointing year on the field, changes were made to the coaching staff, including the dismissal of the team’s defensive coordinator.

Now, San Francisco has wrapped up its process with one emerging candidate to fill the void, according to one prominent league insider.

“49ers completed an interview with Robert Saleh for their vacant DC position,” reported ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Thursday.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Why would they even bother with an interview for a position he already held with the same HC?” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Wouldn’t it be almost humiliation for Saleh to go back to being a Defensive Coordinator after being Head Coach? He didn’t get to keep the Offensive Coordinator he wanted because of Rodgers, Hackett was forced on him as were others. The Jets D was worse after he got let go,” one fan added.

“I hope he gets it. Let him come back for a couple years, and when a real organization actually gives him a opportunity, I hope he has success,” another fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if Saleh ends up back with Shanahan.