Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA is trying its best to be more transparent with the officiating process.

This has resulted in things like the last two-minute reports, where after the game the league will release official reports about which calls were incorrectly made at the end of games. But this time the league may have gone too far in its officiating mistakes.

“The NBA has announced a scoring error in last night’s Warriors game. De’Anthony Melton was incorrectly credited with two missed free throw attempts, when he made 1-of-2. As a result, the final score has been changed to 140-104 in favor of the Warriors,” NBA insider Brett Siegel reported.

Fans reacted to the insane blunder on social media.

“So if it had ended up a one point game. Would they just not have admitted it,” one fan wanted to know on Twitter.

“If the game had been decided by one point, wouldn’t they have acknowledged it? Would they do over time after 1 -2 days?” someone else needed to know.

“Wembanyama also had 10 rebounds which is incorrectly listed as 9,” one fan noticed.

“Nba needa fix the mvp error for last season,” one fan added.

This sets a dangerous precedent, as the league will be able to change outcomes whenever they want to ensure certain results. Hopefully, there’s a system of checks and balances to rein in league commissioner Adam Silver’s power.