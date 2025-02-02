Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Lebron James and Luka Dončić are now teammates.

The Los Angeles Lakers, Dallas Mavericks, and Utah Jazz completed a three-team trade late Saturday night that sent Dončić to LA and Anthony Davis to Dallas.

The news was first reported by ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania.

“The Dallas Mavericks are trading Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris to the Los Angeles Lakers for Anthony Davis, Max Christie and a 2029 first-round pick, sources tell ESPN. Three-team deal that includes Utah,” Charania wrote on X.

He further clarified the details of the trade, which also included several other players and draft picks.

Yes, this is real. Sources tell ESPN: Full trade: – Lakers: Luka Doncic, Maxi Kleber, Markieff Morris – Mavericks: Anthony Davis, Max Christie, 2029 LAL 1st – Jazz: Jalen Hood-Schifino, 2025 Clippers 2nd, 2025 Mavericks 2nd https://t.co/bltojdTaQj — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 2, 2025

Along with Dončić, the Lakers also get Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris. The Mavericks get Davis, Max Christie, and the Lakers’ 2029 1st-round pick. Meanwhile, the Jazz get Jalen Hood-Schifino, the Clippers’ 2025 2nd-round pick, and the Mavericks’ 2025 2nd-round pick.

The trade is a true blockbuster given the top two names included.

Dončić, who was in his sixth season in Dallas, is a five-time All-Star, five-time All-NBA first-teamer, and was the 2024 NBA scoring champion.

Davis, meanwhile, has been with the Lakers since 2019. The 10-time All-Star and four-time All-NBA first-teamer won an NBA championship with Los Angeles in 2020.

The Lakers are currently fifth in the Western Conference at 28-19 and the addition of Dončić changes the entire landscape of the playoff race. The Mavericks, meanwhile, are currently ninth in the conference at 26-23.