On Sunday morning, the future of the Los Angeles Lakers and the Dallas Mavericks was shaken up in perhaps the most shocking way possible in a three-team trade that saw Luka Doncic moved for Anthony Davis. And naturally, Lakers star LeBron James had plenty to say about the move.

The trade, which LeBron James was reportedly not informed about until it was officially announced, marks the end of an era for James, who had played alongside Anthony Davis for the last six seasons.

The duo has done some great things in their time together, famously bringing the City of Los Angeles a championship in 2020.

Now, their time together is of course coming to an end. And in a post on Instagram, James shared his sadness over the trade while wishing him luck in Dallas.

“Love you my dog,” wrote James in a post along with a crying face emoji. “Go crazy over there. WOE 4L. See you soon.”

LeBron shares a goodbye message for Anthony Davis on IG 😢💔 pic.twitter.com/QGpJKTVD30 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 2, 2025

While losing a player like Davis is obviously tough for James, he will certainly be getting back a player in Luka Doncic who will be a tremendous addition in Los Angeles.

Last season, Doncic of course helped the Mavericks reach the NBA Finals. And obviously, LeBron James’ main goal has always been to win championships at all costs.

Maybe losing someone who is clearly a close friend in Davis in favor of Doncic will be a positive for the Lakers given Doncic’s recent success when it matters in the postseason.

Regardless, James is clearly not all that happy with the trade at the moment. So it will be interesting to see if he starts to buy into the deal more as the season goes on and the two become more familiar as teammates.