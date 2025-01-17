Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

As wildfires continue to spread and cause devastation to Los Angeles County and the surrounding region, it sounds like Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James was forced to evacuate from his home.

During a recent press conference, LeBron James opened up about some of his friends who have lost their homes as a result of the Pacific Palisades fire.

“There’s been a lot of emotions,” James said during a news conference according to Fox News. “I have a couple of dear friends that have lost their homes in the Palisades. Obviously, my heart goes out to all of the families all across not only the (Pacific) Palisades, but all across LA County and all the surrounding areas because of the fire and things of that nature. It’s been a lot of emotions.”

He also revealed that he and his family were forced to evacuate from their home and has been staying in a hotel since then, which he admits leaves him feeling “off” as he tries to focus on basketball.

“Personally, I’ve been off,” he added. “Personally, my family, we’ve been evacuated since Thursday night. So, I’ve been in a hotel since pretty much when we got back from Dallas. So, just figuring it out. But staying strong for one another. Obviously, that’s most important.”

The wildfires have claimed the lives of at least 25 people and destroyed thousands of homes and businesses.

The fires spread quickly as a result of the strong Santa Ana winds, proving difficult to contain for firefighters. However, with the winds subsiding, firefighters have been able to make progress.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone impacted by the devastating fires.