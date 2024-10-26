Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images

The Bronny James experiment seems to be approaching its end.

After being selected in the second round of the NBA draft after a not-very impressive college career, the Los Angeles Lakers seem to be ready to move on and focus their time on winning rather than appeasing LeBron James.

“Lakers rookie Bronny James is expected to travel on the team’s upcoming road trip from Oct. 28-Nov. 6 and then begin shuttling between the active roster and the franchise’s South Bay G League affiliate,” tweeted ESPN’s official account.

Lakers rookie Bronny James is expected to travel on the team's upcoming road trip from Oct. 28-Nov. 6 and then begin shuttling between the active roster and the franchise's South Bay G League affiliate, sources told @ShamsCharania and @mcten. https://t.co/zip2S7Jq7c — ESPN (@espn) October 25, 2024

Fans reacted to the news that the Lakers were moving on.

“Will be the biggest bust in NBA history,” said one fan on Twitter.

“Picked him early to send him to the g league. Should’ve just stay in college,” one fan added.

“He should just be fully on the g-league roster and not worry about getting called up cuz he can’t actually help the Lakers yet,” one fan added.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“Some consistent playing time will help him. Really good defensively, just needs to work on that offensive game,” one fan added.

“He might develop daddy issues being away though,” one fan speculated.

It’ll be interesting to see how LeBron deals with seeing his son’s career fizzle out.