Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA is part of a widespread federal investigation into an organized web of alleged game-fixing at both the professional and college levels.

According to a report from Pat Forde of Sports Illustrated, a grand jury has convened, and multiple jurisdictions are involved as a federal investigation continues into alleged game-fixing involving multiple NBA stars.

Last year, former NBA player Jontay Porter was banned from the league for life after he was charged in a gambling scandal. Now, Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier is under investigation dating back to his time with the Charlotte Hornets in 2023.

“In March 2023, the NBA was alerted to unusual betting activity related to Terry Rozier’s performance in a game between Charlotte and New Orleans,” NBA spokesman Mike Bass said in a statement to Sports Illustrated.

“The league conducted an investigation and did not find a violation of NBA rules. We are now aware of an investigation by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of New York related to this matter and have been cooperating with that investigation,” the statement continued.

Forde went on to report that in addition to the NBA investigation, the federal probe is believed to involve as many as seven college programs.

“The schools are primarily from the mid-major and low-major ranks, with players allegedly involved in gambling on their own games or trying to alter the outcome of games during the 2023–24 season,” Forde wrote.

With sports gambling now legalized in most of the United States, the door is now open for more of these scandals.