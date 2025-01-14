Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

The NBA is at a cultural crossroads at the moment. The stars of yesteryear seem to all be on floundering teams, including names such as LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant.

Instead, it’s the younger generation of players such as Ja Morant and Ant Edwards who are thriving in today’s game. Still, on any given night the game’s legends are capable of turning back the clock and putting on an all-time performance.

One coach who is very aware of this is Toronto Raptors head coach, Darko Rajakovic, whose Raptors narrowly defeated Curry and the Golden State Warriors on Monday night.

“I can’t wait for him to retire. I’m going to get drunk that night. I promise you that,” Rajakovic said of Curry after the game, according to Legion Hoops.

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“He might get fired as a Coach first before Curry retires,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“No coach asking for Lebron to retire by the way, Steph is that scary,” another fan added.

“Guy should be getting drunk every night the way his team closes out games,” one fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see how many years Curry has left playing at such a high level.