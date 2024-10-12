Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers selected Bronny James in the second round of the NBA Draft earlier this year, but it doesn’t sound like things are going too well for the son of LeBron James.

As Sporting News points out, Bronny James has the worst plus/minus stat out of nearly 500 players to play in the NBA preseason so far this year.

“Through three preseason games, Bronny James has the worst plus/minus of all 494 players to log exhibition minutes thus far,” Sporting News said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Needless to say, this is pretty horrible news for Bronny James as he tries to prove that he belongs in the league after facing a lot of criticism this offseason, and it led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“Told you so,” one fan said.

“Who could have seen this coming?” another fan asked rhetorically.

“Bronny is a G-league starter at best,” another fan added.

“Nepo baby,” another fan said.

“the kid IS NOT NBA MATERIAL!!!! He didn’t do a thing in high school or college, how’d he make the NBA, oh ya, his Dad. WHO CARES who his father is, there were so many young men that were better that could have had his spot, all I’m saying!” another fan added.

“G league all season,” another fan commented.

Clearly, it’s been a struggle for Bronny so far.

