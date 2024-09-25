David Kirouac-USA TODAY Sports

In recent years, the debate of whether or not to allow transgender athletes in women’s sports has ramped up, with many athletes and media members alike making their stance publicly known. And on Wednesday, one woman who made a monumental impact on women’s sports spoke up about the matter.

Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick, who was the most well-known female driver in the history of the sport, recently discussed the matter on a podcast appearance. She cited numerous “hormonal physiological reasons” as to why athletes who were biologically born a male should not be able to compete in women’s sports.

“I was a girl in a guy’s sport. There are some true hormonal physiological reasons why men should not compete in women’s sports,” Patrick said in a recent conversation with Codie Sanchez of the Big Deal Podcast.

“When it comes to strength, when it comes to power, size…those things are really different. When men have at least 10 times the testosterone that women do, which is something that helps build lean muscle mass and gives you size and mass and power, it’s totally unfair.”

This is one issue where there are obviously going to be plenty on both sides of the discussion. But given all that Patrick has done for the sport of racing as both a driver and later an analyst, her statement on the matter is certainly an impactful one.

[Codie Sanchez on Instagram]