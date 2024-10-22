Syndication: Westchester County Journal News

Famed rapper and entertainer Sean “Diddy” Combs is in some serious legal trouble after he was arrested in New York and charged with crimes that included sex trafficking and racketeering. And an old video has surfaced linking New York Yankees legend Derek Jeter to his parties.

Ever since Diddy’s arrest, fans and social media sleuths have been trying to track down other celebrities and stars that might be associated with him.

A 2005 MTV commercial for the Video Music Awards has recently resurfaced, showing several celebrities, including Jeter, discussing “Diddy Parties” hosted by the famous rapper.

It’s worth noting that the tone of the video isn’t serious at all – it is a parody of a documentary that includes obvious hyperbole from the celebrities talking about the parties. However, Jeter is included indicates that he is aware of Diddy’s parties.

“Diddy once threw a party on a jet flying around the world,” Jeter said in the video. “It started on a Tuesday and somehow ended on the previous Sunday. I don’t know how he did.”

This brief and unserious video obviously does not implicate Jeter in anything nefarious or illegal at all and there is no evidence at all that Jeter was involved in any of the crimes that Diddy has been accused of.

However, that did not stop fans from linking Jeter’s comments to Diddy’s now-infamous “freak offs” and turning it into speculation.

“It’s always been right out in the open,” one person said.

“They’ve told us all along exactly who they were. Why do we still prop them up? 2005 a were saying it out loud?” another person added.

“Celebrities are shaking and nervous right about now,” another person said.

“Literally bragging about it,” another person added.

Other people, however, were much more aware that this was simply a parody video.

“It’s a promo for the vmas,” someone else said, adding the facepalm emoji.

“How can you not realize this is a comedy sketch,” one person said.

“There are no crimes described here. Just weird twitter guys upset Diddy is rich and parties,” another person wrote.

It’s worth noting that while the MTV video was a comedy sketch and not a serious discussion of Diddy’s parties, Jeter has been linked to Diddy since this video. The two of the partied together back in 2017 – well after Jeter’s retirement.

This is not the first time an old video has come back to link a star athlete to Diddy parties.

Last month, an old video of LeBron James saying “ain’t no party like a Diddy party” sparked a similar reaction.

While there obviously is a link, there is no evidence that James or Jeter were involved in any illegal behavior. Anything linking them to crimes is pure and baseless speculation.

