Sean “Diddy” Combs is in quite a lot of trouble with the law after he was arrested in New York and charged with crimes that included sex trafficking and racketeering. And a recent video emerged that links NBA megastar LeBron James to his parties.

Ever since Diddy’s arrest, fans and social media sleuths have been trying to track down which other celebrities may have been associated with Diddy. And it seems like fans have discovered an old video where LeBron James discusses Diddy’s parties.

A four-year-old Instagram live stream went viral on social media this week that showed Los Angeles Lakers star Lebron James praising Diddy’s parties.

LeBron on IG live with P. Diddy “Ain’t no party like a diddy party.” 😭😭😭pic.twitter.com/MuEbwbkLqS — NBACentel (@TheNBACentel) March 28, 2024

“Ain’t no party like a Diddy party,” James said in the video.

Obviously, it did not take long for people to connect these comments to Diddy’s now infamous “freak offs.”

It’s worth noting that this video does not explicitly implicate James in anything nefarious or illegal and there is no evidence at all that James was involved in anything Diddy has been accused of.

But that did not stop people from offering their own speculation and reactions, including conservative media figure Candace Owens.

“Is Lebron James going to weigh in on his friend’s ‘freak offs’? I mean we hear from ‘the king’ on virtually every political issue so this seems like an odd one to stay quiet about,” Owens said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

And she wasn’t the only person to offer a reaction.

“Y’all know LeBron be lying he probably ain’t never been,” one fan wrote.

“Thinking back now, what on Gods green earth could possibly be the explanation for this,” another fan wrote.

“This might ruin his legacy,” another fan added.

“he didn’t mean it. y’all know the goat a professional yapper, he just be talkin man,” another fan said.

“how will this affect lebron’s legacy?” another fan asked.

According to The Daily Mail, James unfollowed Diddy on Instagram in May when news began to break about Diddy’s crimes.

