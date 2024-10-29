Tiger Woods at the 8th green at the 2024 PGA Championship second round Friday at Valhalla Golf Course in Louisville, Kentucky. May 17, 2024.

Tiger Woods is arguably the greatest golfer of all time, but these days his body just can’t hold up.

Woods recently got surgery to help ensure he’s able to compete better for the rest of his career, but unfortunately, it may all be for naught. His records are already being taken down.

According to ESPN, another course record of Tiger’s has gone by the wayside.

Nico Echavarria shot 3 under 67 on Sunday to win the Zozo Championship for his second PGA Tour victory. His finish left him a t 20-under for the weekend, taking down Tiger’s record of 261 set in 2019.

“It’s incredible to win a tournament that Tiger’s won,” Echavarria said.

“This is my second victory, so I just need 80 more victories to catch him. I’m on my way, though,” he said jokingly.

“I don’t think I would have won this week without the victory in Puerto Rico,” he said. “I pulled a lot from that moment in the last round on Sunday in Puerto Rico. I used it a lot this week to stay patient, stay calm.”

As great as Tiger is, it’s unlikely this is the last of his records that’ll go down.

[ESPN]