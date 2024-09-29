Jack Gruber-USA TODAY Sports

Many Americans suffered devastating losses as a result of Hurricane Helene which made landfall this weekend. And it sounds like legendary golfer John Daly was among those who suffered substantial losses.

On Thursday night, John Daly posted a radar screenshot of the hurricane before it made landfall, telling everyone to “please be safe during Hurricane Helene.”

In the post, Daly added a house emoji that was apparently supposed to represent his Tampa-area home.

While Daly and his family did indeed remain safe from the storm, his home was not spared.

Early Friday, Daly provided an update on the situation on Facebook, describing the devastation to his home as a “total loss.”

“For everyone that has reached out, my family are all safe, but all our homes are not as water is pouring out of every crevice,” Daly wrote according to Sports Illustrated.

“Total loss and devastation after living here all my life! I still cannot imagine ALL we have lost, but we are SAFE and all can be replaced! Praise God!”

Daly is one of millions of Americans faced with devastation from the hurricane.

The damage didn’t just affect those on the coast as the severe weather caused extensive flooding in parts of the Appalachian mountains, as well.

