The California Golden Bears are set to take part in their second ACC matchup since joining the conference this past offseason in Week 6 when they take on the Miami Hurricanes. And already, they are being given a huge platform that the program has never had before.

Thus far, Cal has yet to be the location of the hit ESPN pregame show College GameDay, which profiles some of the biggest matchups on a week-to-week basis throughout the college football season.

That will change in Week 6, as College GameDay announced on their X account that they will be headed to Berkeley, California in anticipation of their matchup with Miami.

Berkeley, for the FIRST TIME EVER, we’re headed your way! College GameDay is coming to town as Cal welcomes top-10 Miami 🔥 @CalFootball pic.twitter.com/wnjmMT8rrE — College GameDay (@CollegeGameDay) September 29, 2024

On paper, it’s certainly a bit of a surprising pick to be the GameDay location. Betting lines for the contest have not been released yet. But it is largely assumed that Miami will be a significant favorite in the game over Cal.

However, football games aren’t played on paper. And perhaps having College GameDay in town will inspire a performance from Cal that is worthy of pulling off the upset over the current favorite to win the ACC Championship this year in Miami.

