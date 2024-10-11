Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Even though Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce and pop megastar Taylor Swift have been together for over a year now, there are still people who are not happy with the situation.

One person in particular, Travis Kelce’s ex-girlfriend Kayla Nicole, seems especially perturbed about how things have unfolded now that Kelclce is with Swift. Nicole appeared on an episode of Chicago Sky star Angel Reese’s podcast, Unapologetically Angel, and Swift came up.

“Do you think that, because of who he started to date, the negativity from her fan club or her fans has affected you?” Reese asked Nicole, per Parade.

“I would be lying if I said that that level of hate and just, like, online chaos doesn’t impact me,” Nicole answered.

“I think that there’s something about that level of fame that attracts crazy people. And it’s unfortunate because I’ve never done anything to warrant that kind of backlash,” she said of Taylor Swift fans and how they interact with her online.

Nicole and Kelce began dating in 2017 and had a tumultuous on-again, off-again relationship over five years. While it’s sad that Nicole has dealt with online harassment, there’s no need to generalize and say that Swift attracts “crazy people.”

It’ll be interesting to see how Swift, who is known for caring deeply about her fans, decides to handle the shot to her fanbase.

Kelce has the weekend off from football, so the pair may choose to just lay low and enjoy each other’s company.

