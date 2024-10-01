Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Antonio Brown is back in the news for the wrong reasons.

The former NFL wide receiver had already received public backlash for making an AI-generated photo of himself and Taylor Swift, the girlfriend of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce. This time Brown didn’t use AI, but his actions concerning Swift were still vulgar.”

“Travis Kelce needs some black p—y. Bro Washed,” Brown tweeted on Sunday while the games were being played on NFL Sunday.

It’s not unusual for Brown to tweet something completely out of place, but that doesn’t excuse his behavior. Fans took to social media to slam Brown’s tweet.

“why do yall refer to woman as a body part you could’ve simply said he needs a black woman,” one disgusted fan said on Twitter.

“Guy who spends Sundays on Twitter calls guy that is one year older than him and that is still playing “washed”? OK. That checks out,” someone added.

“Men should not speak,” a fan said.

“watching Kelce slide into football oblivion has been great but seeing him in every commercial, every show, everywhere has been tiresome, it’s obvious his ‘relationship’ with Taylor was his gold parachute exit plan. can’t blame him,” one fan who is tired of Swift and Kelce said.

It’s clear Brown needs some sort of deterrent or he’s going to continue this sort of behavior. Hopefully Taylor Swift has someone protecting her from this sort of cyberbullying.