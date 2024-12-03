Kyle Robertson/Dispatch

The Ohio State Buckeyes suffered their fourth straight defeat to the archrival Michigan Wolverines this past weekend, despite entering the game as three-touchdown favorites with the game played in their own home stadium. As a result, many fans want changes – and that could mean bringing back a familiar face.

Following the game, fans and media have been calling for the team to fire head coach Ryan Day. And if that happens, it seems that former head coach Urban Meyer would be interested in stepping in as his replacement.

While Day has Ohio State on the brink of a College Football Playoff appearance for the fourth time in his six seasons as a head coach, the lack of wins over Michigan or conference titles in the past four seasons has led some to demand a change in leadership.

However, Ohio State athletic director Ross Bjork has made it clear that Day’s job is safe for now, with the focus on the upcoming College Football Playoff.

“Our full focus right now is on the College Football Playoff and making a strong run,” Bjork told The Columbus Dispatch earlier this week. “We have a ton to play for. We have a great team made up of talented players and great young men. Coach Day does a great job leading our program. He’s our coach.”

That said, if Ohio State chooses to move on from Day after the College Football Playoff, it sounds like Meyer could return to Ohio State.

On the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show, Ohio native and former ESPN host Jay Crawford reported that Meyer would be open to returning to Ohio State if the team does opt to fire Day.

In fact, Crawford stated that Meyer never actually wanted to leave in the first place.

“Urban never wanted to leave Ohio State,” Crawford said. “His hand was forced, because the administration at the time did not like how powerful Urban had become at the university. And so there was a real power struggle.”

“Note that the two main players that forced Urban out – and that’s what it was – are gone.”

Crawford did not specify who he was referring to when he mentioned the “two people” he claims were behind Meyer’s departure, but it’s worth noting that Ohio State has since hired a new president and athletic director following Meyer’s retirement in 2018.

Crawford also mentioned speaking with two people close to Meyer, both of whom said he is not only open to returning but would be quite interested in the opportunity.

“With Urban, you’re dancing with the devil,” Crawford said. “He’s a Buckeye, he’s won, he’s tried, he’s true…can he win in today’s climate? I don’t know.”

Needless to say, the possibility of Meyer returning to Ohio State led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“If true, Ohio State better bring him back,” one fan wrote.

“I’d do insane things if it meant we got Urban Meyer back,” another fan added.

“Am I dumb to think Urban Meyer’s coaching style wouldn’t work at all in the portal/NIL/revenue-sharing era? We all saw it went with him the first and only time he was dealing with guys that were getting paid,” another fan speculated.

“Anyone that thinks Urban Meyer is a good option at head coach should not be taken seriously,” another fan added.

“I didn’t think Urban would want to come back to the current state of College football. I also wonder if Urban’s style of running a program works in 2024 and beyond. Interesting bc this doesn’t start getting out unless he wanted it to,” someone else said.

We’ll have to see whether or not this possibility materializes.