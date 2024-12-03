Syndication: Detroit Free Press

The Ohio State Buckeyes are scrambling after losing to the Michigan Wolverines for the fourth consecutive season. Fans are calling for Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day to be fired adit his recent run of failures.

If Day is indeed run out of town, one legendary Buckeyes coach may be prepared to step back into the fold.

“Urban never wanted to leave Ohio State,” Ohio native Jay Crawford said while speaking on the Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show. “His hand was forced, because the administration at the time, did not like how powerful Urban had become at the university. And so there was a real power struggle.”

“Note that the two main players that forced Urban out – and that’s what it was – are gone.”

Crawford went on the say that Meyer wouldn’t just be open to a return to Columbus, he’d be quite interested in it.

Fans reacted to Crawford’s words on social media.

“All he has to do is say the word and Ryan day is gone and every recruit is flipping,” one fan said on Twitter.

“When will he have next ‘heath scare’ year 2 or 3?” one Michigan fan wanted to know.

“It would be so easy to negativity recruit against this guy if he came back. Just show mom the Jacksonville clippings…it’s a POS move to even say this if he is friends with Day. All that said as Michigan fan – bring it on,” a fan added.

“That desperate to change the tide of the series….you’d bring back a guy with the reputation he’s had overthr last few years and everything that came out with the Aaron Hernandez documentary……win at all costs,” a fan added.

It’ll be interesting to see if Meyer does actually make a grand return to Columbus.

