Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

Urban Meyer knows a thing or two about college quarterbacks. The legendary coach worked with Tim Tebow at Flordia and won a national championship with his third-string quarterback at Ohio State.

Now he’s weighing in on Arch Manning. After being a backup in his freshman season and the start of his sophomore campaign, Manning stepped up after Texas Longhorns starting quarterback Quinn Ewers went down with an injury.

Manning lit it up immediately. He ended the game with four touchdowns to go with a 67-yard rushing touchdown in the Longhorns’ 56-7 win.

According to The Spun, Urban Meyer thinks the Manning family deserves a lot of credit for keeping Arch steady.

“I’ve talked to other coaches about it. It drives you absolutely insane when you see people leave a great situation and you’re like, why the [heck] did you just do that?” Meyer said. “Cooper Manning was on our show a couple weeks ago … And I just said, ‘Man, the decisions that you guys have made so far for this guy have been phenomenal.'”

Former Heisman Trophy winner Mark Ingram agreed with Meyer.

“I told him the same thing, Coach,” Ingram said. “I was like, I admire what you guys have done for Arch, how you have handled that whole situation. He could have left and started anywhere in the country, but he stayed at Texas. He’s staying true to who he is, to his morals, to his values. And look, it’s going to pay off tenfold.”

It seems like it definitely pays to be surrounded by family that knows the ins and outs of the sport better than anyone else.

[The Spun]