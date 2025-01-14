Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce played his college football with the Cincinnati Bearcats, but that isn’t stopping him from taking a rooting interest in Monday’s national championship game.

On Monday, the Ohio State Buckeyes will take on the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the College Football Playoff national championship game. And it sounds like Travis Kelce has a clear rooting interest.

During a recent appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Kelce was asked whether or not he has been paying attention to the College Football Playoff. Not only has Kelce been watching, but it sounds like he has been rooting for the Buckeyes.

“If football’s going on, I’m watching it, man,” Kelce said on the show, according to The Columbus Dispatch. “Especially when the Buckeyes are making a run at it.”

Kelce grew up in Cleveland Heights, Ohio. And while he attended Cincinnati for college and not Ohio State, he is still supporting the Buckeyes in the College Football Playoff due to his overall loyalty to Ohio football.

“I’m just an Ohio football guy, man,” Kelce said. “I’m cheering for all Ohio football, baby.”

This rooting interest puts him at odds with the family of his girlfriend Taylor Swift as her Austin actually attended Notre Dame.

We’ll have to see who comes out on top.