To this point in the college football season, there may not be a bigger star in the country than Travis Hunter.

So it was curious to hear former NFL cornerback Richard Sherman slight the Colorado two-way star, referring to his game as a wide receiver as “bland.”

“As a receiver, I just think he’s kind of bland,” the three-time first-team All-Pro said of Hunter during an appearance on The St. Brown Podcast.

While Hunter revealed earlier this week that Sherman had reached out to apologize to him regarding the comment, it clearly stuck with the former 5-star prospect. Taking the field prior to Colorado’s game against Central Florida on Saturday, Hunter donned a white t-shirt with one word written in black writing: “Bland.”

Travis Hunter showed up to UCF with this shirt after Richard Sherman called him a “bland” receiver 👀 pic.twitter.com/zwECvretNT — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) September 28, 2024

If Hunter is bland, then it would be interesting to hear which wide receivers Sherman finds exciting. Through four games, the Heisman Trophy hopeful has caught 37 passes for 472 yards and five touchdowns — all while also being one of the best cornerbacks in the entire country.

While it’s certainly debatable whether he’d be better off as a wide receiver or cornerback at the next level, what isn’t up for dispute is the projected first-round pick’s effectiveness on both sides of the ball. And while he and Sherman may have cleared the air, the comment appears to have helped to motivate Hunter heading into a crucial game on Colorado’s schedule.

