Lil Wayne comes out of the CU football locker room to give a live pregame performace before the Rocky Mountain Showdown on Sept. 16, 2023 at Folsom Field in Boulder, Colo.

Widely expected to be a top-five pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft, Travis Hunter has made a decision to get the best representation that he can get now that his collegiate career is officially over.

Hunter of course won the Heisman Trophy this season due to his excellent two-way ability as both a wide receiver and cornerback.

Nearly playing every snap on both offense and defense, Hunter is an NFL prospect that we perhaps haven’t seen since the likes of Charles Woodson.

Woodson of course ended up going No. 4 overall in the 1998 NFL Draft. And depending on who sits at the top of the 2025 NFL Draft, Hunter may very well go even higher than Woodson did.

On offense, Hunter recorded 96 receptions this season for 1,258 yards and 15 touchdowns. And on defense, Hunter recorded four interceptions and 11 pass deflections.

As a result of all his success, Hunter has decided to sign with a very big-name agency, Young Money APAA Sports, ahead of the 2025 NFL Draft to boost his representation, which was first reported by Front Office Sports.

For those unaware of Young Money APAA Sports, it is founded by legendary rap artist Lil Wayne, who has openly shared his fandom of Colorado Football since Deion Sanders accepted the job.

To have a well-known celebrity like Lil Wayne with a prominent agency like Young Money APAA Sports behind him certainly seems like a very smart move for Hunter.

Now, he can focus on the pre-draft process where NFL scouts will likely be very interested to see how he tests at the NFL Combine and his Pro Day.

Hunter did end his college career on a somewhat positive note individually, recording 106 receiving yards and a touchdown in the Alamo Bowl against BYU.

