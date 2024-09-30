Syndication: Stevens Point Journal

This weekend, Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz attended Saturday’s college football game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Minnesota Golden Gophers. And it sounds like he had a good time.

While it may not have been the result the Minnesota Governor was hoping for with Minnesota losing to Michigan in a hard-fought game, he seemed to enjoy his time anyway.

“I’ll always be a Minnesota guy. But after meeting some great people at the Big House, I must admit – Michiganders know how to host a good game day,” Walz said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Walz – a former high school football coach himself – attended the game as part of a larger campaign stop in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

However, his appearance at the game was at least a little bit controversial.

Leading up to the game, there were many who expressed frustration that Walz was choosing to attend the game as they wanted to keep politics and college football separate, but it seems that it was a positive experience all around regardless.

It’s worth noting that Walz was not the only notable politician to attend a college football game this week.

Former president Donald Trump was in attendance at Saturday night’s showdown between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

