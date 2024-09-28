Syndication: Stevens Point Journal

As the 2024 United States Presidential election heats up, Minnesota governor and Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz will be making a public appearance at Saturday’s showdown between the Michigan Wolverines and the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

But not everyone was happy about it.

According to a report from the Washington Post, Tim Walz chose to attend Saturday’s showdown between the Minnesota Golden Gophers and the Michigan Wolverines as part of a larger campaign stop in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

“Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz will campaign in Ann Arbor, Mich., on Saturday, attending the football game between the University of Michigan and the University of Minnesota. The vice-presidential nominee and former Minnesota high school football coach will meet with students during the trip to speak about the importance of registering to vote and the power of their participation, according to a campaign official,” Dylan Wells reported for the Washington Post this week.

It’s an obvious attempt to appeal to football fans, but not everyone was happy with Walz for mixing politics with college football.

“Why can’t we just enjoy football without the politics?” one fan wrote.

“Please don’t,” another fan wrote.

“Ugh. Can’t we just have football without this? Without any political candidates or our lovely Governor grandstanding? Just football? Please?” another person wrote.

“Great, now we have to deal with his security detail while trying to get to the stadium,” another fan wrote.

“Keep politics out of sports!” another fan said.

It’s worth noting that Walz won’t be the only politician attending a college football game this weekend.

Donald Trump is reportedly set to attend this weekend’s SEC showdown between the Georgia Bulldogs and the Alabama Crimson Tide.

[Washington Post]