Georgia linebacker Chaz Chambliss (32) gets to Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers (3) during the first half of the SEC championship game against Texas in Atlanta, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024.

The rivalry between Georgia and Texas is heating up everywhere, including on the political battlefield.

Georgia Rep. Mike Collins showed up with an insane demand. Collins wants the Texas Longhorns to be sent back to the Big 12 Conference, away from the Southeastern Conference, where they made their new bed this season.

This comes on the heels of Georgia and Texas’ contentious SEC Championship Game last Saturday afternoon.

Mr. Speaker, I rise today to demand that Texas be sent back to the Big 12. pic.twitter.com/J1p6oqFr9K — Rep. Mike Collins (@RepMikeCollins) December 10, 2024

“I rise today to demand that Texas be sent back to the Big 12,” Collins wrote in a post on X. Collins also congratulated the Bulldogs for their victory.

“After the Dawgs’ historic win over the Longhorns in the SEC Championship Game over the weekend, which by the way was the second time Georgia has beat Texas this season, the Dawgs have proved without a doubt that Texas just ain’t ready for SEC ball,” he said.

“Not only did the Dawgs absolutely smoke Texas in overtime, but they did it with class, style, and a backup quarterback,” Collins added. He told Georgia not to “let off the gas” and to win the National Championship.

“Go Dawgs!” Collins exclaimed at the conclusion of his address.

Whether or not anyone will adhere to this request? Yet to be seen, folks.

[Mike Collins]