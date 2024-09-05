The Oklahoman

Over the past several months, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz has certainly not had the best of luck when it comes to the teams he has decided to support in person, and that certainly continued this week.

Ted Cruz has been labeled as a “curse” in recent months due to the way the teams he supports seem to lose high-profile games with him in attendance. The Houston Astros lost every game he attended during their postseason run – including Game 7 of the World Series – with him in attendance. Then, the Texas Longhorns lost the College Football Playoff semifinal game to the Washington Huskies with him in the stands. Then, just a few weeks later, the Dallas Cowboys suffered a blowout loss to the Green Bay Packers in the playoffs with Cruz in attendance.

This week, it was Texas A&M who fell victim to his “curse.”

Great to be at Kyle Field to cheer on Texas A&M tonight as they kick off the season against Notre Dame. Gig ‘Em! 👍 pic.twitter.com/Pp0pIYJuPq — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 1, 2024

“Great to be at Kyle Field to cheer on Texas A&M tonight as they kick off the season against Notre Dame. Gig ‘Em!” Cruz said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Of course, the Aggies fell 23-13 against Notre Dame over the weekend to open their season, marking another loss for Cruz.

Needless to say, it’s pretty horrible news for Cruz that his presence at games seems to be such a clear bad omen for the team he is supporting, and this led to a lot of reactions on social media.

Senator, Please attend as many Aggie games as you like. But for the love of God, please stay away from Longhorn games this season. — Carlos Turnbull (@cturnbull1968) September 1, 2024

Once again: more like Ted Luz https://t.co/nseUq8tAZR — Jason Kirk (read my novel) (@JasonKirk_fyi) September 1, 2024

It is just amazing that this keeps happening https://t.co/3VGOKYGQ2m — Alex Kirshner (@alex_kirshner) September 1, 2024

Please, from the bottom of my heart, stop coming to our games. https://t.co/n6jow9wmeq — Will Harris (@AggieWHarris) September 1, 2024

There has never been a sports curse that I truly believe in more than the Cruz curse. https://t.co/rMMiiv8wql — Rattlesnake (@RattlesnakeTex) September 1, 2024

The curse strikes again. https://t.co/a1npc8a1Db — Andrew Dornburg (@ADornburg) September 1, 2024

The Texas Longhorns will undoubtedly be hoping that the Senator stays home and does not attend this weekend’s top-10 showdown against the Michigan Wolverines.

