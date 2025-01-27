Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The Ohio State Buckeyes won the National Championship this year. Ohio State won thanks to quarterback Will Howard, who transferred to the university after a stint at Kansas State.

Don’t expect the Buckeyes to hop into the portal for their starting quarterback in 2025 though. Not according to head coach Ryan Day at least.

While the Buckeyes have used the portal to their success, Day made it clear where Ohio State will get their next quarterback: Right from within.

Day confirmed the team’s plans on Monday during an appearance on 97.1 The Fan WBNS-FM that Ohio State will roll with a quarterback already within the program in 2025.

“These guys are going to compete their tail off. And we have some good quarterbacks in the system, and, you know, I shared with all of them that you know now, this was the week leading up to the national championship game that you know you had an opportunity to watch. And so you got to really utilize that,” Day said via On3.

“Because that’s exactly what we’re looking for in a leader here at quarterback. So when you guys come back in about two weeks, you gotta look different, you gotta walk different, you gotta act different, because now you’re fighting to become the starting quarterback at Ohio State. We have some really talented guys in that room, and, you know, looking forward to see what the competition brings,” the Buckeyes coach said.

One should likely expect Alabama transfer Julian Sayin to have the edge going into camp. But we’ll see how it shakes out in Columbus.

Ohio State will once again have massive expectations in 2025, but for Buckeye fans, it’s no longer ‘title or bust’ for their head coach at least.