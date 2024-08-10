Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

After the departure of former starting quarterback Kyle McCord who transferred to Syracuse this offseason, the Ohio State Buckeyes are looking for a new starting quarterback this preseason, and it sounds like that quarterback battle is now coming down to Devin Brown and Kansas State transfer Will Howard.

During a press conference this week, Ryan Day explained the quarterback decision he is currently facing a little bit as he revealed that while no final decision has been made, it sounds like it is down to Will Howard and Devin Brown. And it sounds like Howard has been particularly impressive.

“We’ve been mixing it up a little bit, but you’re starting to see he and Devin get a little bit more lion’s share of the reps with the ones,” Day said when asked if Howard had emerged as the frontrunner to start at quarterback, according to Eleven Warriors. “I will say that he’s taken command of the huddle at the line of scrimmage. I think he’s much more confident out there.

“No decisions have been made. We’re going to probably scrimmage a little bit on Saturday. By then, we’ll take an evaluation and kind of see where we’re at. But both guys are getting reps with the ones.

“I will say that Will really has taken some strides here in the last couple of practices, taking control of the offense, making plays on third down. Again, hasn’t won the job, but we have seen some positive play there.”

We’ll have to see who ultimately earns the job, but it sounds like Howard is certainly making a push.

