Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler Warren’s storied career at Penn State has come to an end.

On Tuesday, the star tight end announced that he’s foregoing his remaining eligibility to enter the 2025 NFL Draft.

“Penn State gave me the opportunity to compete, learn and be surrounded by outstanding men and women who have had such a large impact on my life,” Warren wrote in a message posted to Instagram. “I appreciate Coach Franklin for what he stands for and the culture he’s created. I’m thankful for Coach Howle & Coach Rocco for the development, support and the family they’ve built amongst the aces.

“To my teammates, I’m thankful for every practice, workout and game I stood alongside you all. To the fans and Penn State community, thank you for your support. I will always be proud to be a Nittany Lion.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler Warren (@t.warren44)

Warren’s decision to declare for the draft comes following a 2024 season in which he recorded 104 receptions for 1,233 yards and eight touchdowns. Widely considered one of the most versatile players in the country, he also added 218 yards and four rushing touchdowns on the ground while leading Penn State to an appearance in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

For his efforts, Warren was named the recipient of the 2024 John Mackey Award, which is presented annually to the nation’s top tight end. He was also named the 2024 Big Ten Tight End of the Year, as well as a first-team All-Big Ten and first-team All-American selection.

As for his future, most draft analysts project the Mechanicsville, Virginia, native to be the top tight end taken and a mid-to-late first-round pick.

Warren’s decision to declare for the draft comes one day after Penn State quarterback Drew Allar confirmed he’ll be returning to Happy Valley for his senior season.

The 2025 NFL Draft will take place in Green Bay, Wisconsin, from April 24-26.

[Tyler Warren on Instagram]