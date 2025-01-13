Dec 31, 2024; Glendale, AZ, USA; Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Drew Allar (15) against the Boise State Broncos in the Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Even after Drew Allar announced that he would be returning to Penn State for his senior season, there had been some speculation that the Nittany Lions’ run to the College Football Playoff semifinal could change that.

But as it turns out, the former 5-star prospect is staying put, with Fox Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz reporting that Allar will, in fact, be back in Happy Valley for the 2025 campaign.

“Penn State QB Drew Allar is returning to school for his senior year and won’t declare for the 2025 NFL Draft,” Schultz reported on Monday. “Allar has plenty of fans in NFL front offices, but had a variety of different projections. Likely the smart decision.”

As Schultz alluded to, getting a proper evaluation on Allar has proven easier said than done. While the Medina, Ohio, native is clearly talented, his statistics haven’t always been impressive, some of which could be blame on the Nittany Lions’ lackluster receiving corps.

While it might have made sense for Allar to declare for a 2025 NFL Draft that’s considered weak at quarterback, another year of preparation for the pros could turn out to be the best decision for his long-term development. Other notable quarterbacks who will be eligible to enter the 2026 NFL Draft include Texas’ Arch Manning and Tennessee’s Nico Iamaleava.

As for college football, Allar’s return to Penn State likely cements the Nittany Lions as a national title contender for the 2025 season.

Following the news that Allar will be returning to school for his senior season, many took to social media to weigh in.

