Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Even after Drew Allar announced that he would be returning to Penn State for his senior season, there had been some speculation that the Nittany Lions’ run to the College Football Playoff semifinal could change that.

But as it turns out, the former 5-star prospect is staying put, with Fox Sports NFL insider Jordan Schultz reporting that Allar will, in fact, be back in Happy Valley for the 2025 campaign.

“Penn State QB Drew Allar is returning to school for his senior year and won’t declare for the 2025 NFL Draft,” Schultz reported on Monday. “Allar has plenty of fans in NFL front offices, but had a variety of different projections. Likely the smart decision.”

Penn State QB Drew Allar is returning to school for his senior year and won’t declare for the 2025 NFL Draft. Allar has plenty of fans in NFL front offices, but had a variety of different projections. Likely the smart decision. pic.twitter.com/LmBivJcouT — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) January 13, 2025

As Schultz alluded to, getting a proper evaluation on Allar has proven easier said than done. While the Medina, Ohio, native is clearly talented, his statistics haven’t always been impressive, some of which could be blame on the Nittany Lions’ lackluster receiving corps.

While it might have made sense for Allar to declare for a 2025 NFL Draft that’s considered weak at quarterback, another year of preparation for the pros could turn out to be the best decision for his long-term development. Other notable quarterbacks who will be eligible to enter the 2026 NFL Draft include Texas’ Arch Manning and Tennessee’s Nico Iamaleava.

As for college football, Allar’s return to Penn State likely cements the Nittany Lions as a national title contender for the 2025 season.

Following the news that Allar will be returning to school for his senior season, many took to social media to weigh in.

As expected. His game against Notre Dame showed a lot of holes that he will continue to work on next year. High ceiling for sure – PSU grads have to be happy https://t.co/F2Zj9bvyUZ — Evan Tarracciano (@Roto_Wizard) January 13, 2025

He is one of those puzzling prospects. The tape not good but it’s like… there is not a single vertical threat on penn state roster. He has a handful of throws that are special. Could make somebody look like a genius but most likely the early pick that gets you fired https://t.co/D8sVsmQP8p — Darren (@spknreal) January 13, 2025

I want to see Drew Allar with another year of growth and no Tyler Warren. https://t.co/EhvXtFY8ht — Brandon Murchison (@RotoSuperstar) January 13, 2025

Smart move by Allar, another year will help his development, and if he has a great year, will push him up as a potential top 10 pick in 2026. https://t.co/QTp6A0uH7G — Bryce Coutts 🎙 (The HawksZone Rundown Podcast) (@BryceCoutts_HZR) January 13, 2025

[Jordan Schultz on X]