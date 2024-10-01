Syndication: USA TODAY

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard is in just his first and only year with the Buckeyes after transferring to Ohio State form Kansas State this offseason. But he still seems to have a firm understanding of the rivalry with the Michigan Wolverines.

This weekend, the Buckeyes traveled up north to take on the Michigan State Spartans in East Lansing, Michigan.

Even though the game wasn’t against the Wolverines, Will Howard made it clear after the game that he couldn’t even stand to be in the state of Michigan.

“I’m feeling great, man. Go Bucks,” Howard said during the interview with Adam King of 10TV. “I can’t wait to get out of this state.”

Needless to say, these comments led to a lot of reactions on social media.

“Willie Heisman has the juice,” one fan wrote on social media.

“Let’s clean up that ugly INT Will, but love your attitude! Get outta that state!! Go Bucks!” former Ohio State player Matt Finkes wrote.

“Fast learner!” one fan quipped.

“He gets it!” another fan added.

“I love this kid. He gets it. He truly gets it. He’s a real Buckeye already,” another fan added.

We’ll have to see whether or not Howard can lead Ohio State to victory over Michigan in November.

[Adam King]