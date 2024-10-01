Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard is in his first and only season with the Buckeyes after transferring from Kansas State this offseason, but it sounds like he still understands the bitter rivalry with the Michigan Wolverines.

On Saturday night, the Ohio State Buckeyes took on the Michigan State Spartans in a game in East Lansing, Michigan.

While Howard and the Buckeyes were not in Michigan to take on the Wolverines this time, he made it pretty clear how he feels about the entire state as a whole.

During an interview after the game, Howard let it be known that he was ready to leave the state of Michigan.

“I’m feeling great, man. Go Bucks,” Howard said during the interview with Adam King of 10TV.

“I can’t wait to get out of this state.”

It’s worth noting that Howard will not have to return to Michigan to take on the Wolverines this year as The Game will be played at home in Columbus, Ohio this year.

We’ll have to see whether or not Howard can help lead the Buckeyes to victory and snap the three-game losing streak Ohio State currently faces against its bitter rival to the north.

[Adam King]