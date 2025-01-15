Syndication: The Columbus Dispatch

The Ohio State Buckeyes are preparing for Monday night’s College Football Playoff national title showdown with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, but it sounds like the Buckeyes are dealing with a bit of drama within the team, as well.

According to a report from Noah Weiskopf of The Lantern, Ohio State Buckeyes walk-on defensive end Caden Davis has been dismissed from the program, as confirmed by Ohio State Sports Information Director Jerry Emig.

Emig, however, would not provide any details on why Davis was dismissed from the program.

While Davis has not exactly contributed for the Buckeyes on the field this season, failing to play a single snap on defense or on special teams, he was best known for his social media presence.

During his time at Ohio State, Davis has racked up about 300,000 users across his various social media platforms – Instagram, X, and TikTok. Davis posts a variety of content on social media, including behind-the-scenes looks at Ohio State’s athletic facilities and life as a student-athlete.

Recently, however, one of those videos seemed to expose that he was no longer with the Ohio State team and was simply pretending for social media clout.

Davis recently posted a reel on Instagram, implying he was a part of Ohio State’s trip to the Cotton Bowl Jan. 10. However, fans quickly the photos he shared were actually from Ohio State’s previous trip to the 2024 Cotton Bowl, leading many to believe he was not actually with the team.

That was essentially confirmed by offensive lineman George Fitzpatrick, who announced his intent to leave the team via the transfer portal at the end of the season, as he commented “You don’t play here” on the video.

The video has since been deleted, but Ohio State has confirmed that Davis is no longer with the team.