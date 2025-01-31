Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Ohio State Buckeyes should be on top of the College Football world after defeating the Notre Dame Fighting Irish to win the national championship after bulldozing through the field in the first-ever 12-team college football playoff.

Unfortunately for the Columbus Faithful, things have not gone exactly according to plan since the Buckeyes hoisted the trophy.

Defensive Coordinator Jim Knowles, an integral part of Ohio State’s success in 2024 who figured to be a critical part of Ohio State’s title defense, left the program to become the defensive coordinator for the Penn State Nittany Lions in a move that left the program blindsided.

Now, there is more controversy surrounding Ohio State’s coaching staff, only this time the news is a deal more sinister.

Defensive quality control coach Joe Lyberger was put on administrative leave last month due to an ongoing investigation by the university office that handles complaints of harassment, discrimination, and sexual misconduct, according to The Columbus Dispatch.

“My client and I take any allegation of wrongdoing very seriously,” Lyberger’s attorney stated in an official statement. “We respect the process whereby those who are accused have the opportunity to defend themselves, and we look forward to the opportunity.”

Fans reacted to the news on social media.

“Ohio State fans are we really making this about rivalry banter in the comments? Sexual assault is WAY worse than in person scouting to steal signs, sign stealing is illegal btw. Which is worse covering up a shoplifting crime or admitting to murder? Both are against the rules btw,” one fan wrote on Twitter.

“Yes and Ohio State self reported unlike Michigan which hides and lies about it! Handled way differently! OSU open and honest! Michigan deceitful and nothing but lies!” one fan added.

“What a shock Ohio State is involved in a scandal. Haven’t seen this one before lol,” one fan added sarcastically.

It’ll be interesting to see how what is revealed by the investigation.