Over the past several months and years, the debate regarding whether or not transgender women should be permitted to compete in women’s sports has emerged as one of the hottest debates in the country. And now, star ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit is taking a stand.

Earlier this month, Kirk Herbstreit was asked his thoughts on “men” competing in women’s sports – which is how those against transgender athletes refer to the issue – and he made it pretty clear where he stands.

“Of course not. Ridiculous question,” he said in a post on X, the social media website that was formerly known as Twitter.

Of course not. Ridiculous question https://t.co/SpwZ07zewv — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) August 6, 2024

Herbstreit addressed those comments during a recent appearance on OutKick’s Don’t @ Met with Dan Dakich, saying that he was tired of remaining silent on the issue.

“I’ve been biting my tongue on a lot of topics for three years,” Herbstreit said on the podcast according to Awful Announcing. “I was just was like I’m just going to give a quick answer, ‘ridiculous question, of course not.’ I didn’t dwell on it. I didn’t give a like a long answer, that was it, and I didn’t realize it would be way more positive than negative. I’m sure people are upset about it. I think it’s kind of a no-brainer. I don’t have a daughter, I have four sons. If I had a daughter, I’d probably be way more outspoken about the discussion on the topic.”

Herbstreit said that he did not receive pushback from ESPN as a result of the opinion he voiced on social media, but he was not concerned about it.

“I didn’t give a [expletive], though. I don’t really give a [expletive] at all. Like I’m done giving any [expletive] at all about any of it,” Herbstreit insisted. “It’s almost like there are two different sets of rules and if you have a view that’s a little bit more traditional…I’m a Christian guy, it’s like there’s a different set of rules for that viewpoint, and it’s hard to just turn the other cheek time after time after time.

“So yeah, I didn’t really care and I don’t care at all, which is a good thing. I think it’s good and healthy to get to that place, compared to ‘Oh gosh, I don’t want to get canceled. I don’t want to get people upset.’ I don’t give a [expletive]. I’m just going to say certain things. My problem is I have a temper and so if I get to that point, if that fuse gets lit, I let it go and then I’ll explode and say something so that I have to be careful of that.”

Needless to say, this opinion from Herbstreit led to a lot of reactions on social media.

It’s pretty clear where he stands on the issue.

