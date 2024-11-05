Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Over the last few college football seasons, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit has introduced fans to his cherished dog, Ben. However, it seems Ben is currently facing some significant health challenges.

Ben is often seen with Herbstreit during his College GameDay segments, so his absence from the set this week left some fans worried.

On Monday evening, Herbstreit provided a sad update on Ben’s condition.

“I’ve had so many people asking me about Ben that I wanted to let you know – Ben had a 2nd chemo injection on October 23rd and from that day has been getting worse and worse,” Herbstreit revealed on X.

“He has lost use of his back legs – almost like they’re paralyzed. He can barely walk. He hasn’t eaten in 3 days. I’m currently in Pennsylvania with a holistic Dr who is administering a 3 day Vitamin C IV hoping it will flush the toxics from his body and give him a chance.

“The next 24-48 hours will tell us if he has a chance or not,” Herbstreit continued. “I’m so thankful for ALL the love so many have shown him over the last couple years. One of the hardest things I’ve gone through in my life. Ben is my best friend and companion. I love him with all of my heart. If you’re a spiritual person I’d love for you to pray for my boy. He’s currently in an ER hospital overnight and I’m picking him up tomorrow for another round of Vitamin C. Please pray for Ben and hope he pulls out of it.”

Needless to say, the sports world quickly took to social media to offer their prayers to Herbstreit and his family.

“Just had to go through this with my best bud, too, Kirk. It’s never easy,” Pittsburgh Steelers beat writer Alan Saunders wrote.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“Praying for Ben,” NFL insider Field Yates said.

“Big love to Big Ben. Sending our prayers, Kirk,” Willie Geist of NBC said.

“So sorry to hear this. We’re praying for Ben! We just went through something like this and it turned around at the last minute. Don’t give up,” Chris Vannini of The Athletic said.

“I’m very sorry to hear this, Kirk. Our thoughts are with you, Ben and your whole family,” Kevin Clark of ESPN wrote.

Hopefully, Ben’s condition will improve.

[Kirk Herbstreit]