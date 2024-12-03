Syndication: Austin American-Statesman

The Georgia Bulldogs and Texas Longhorns are set to rematch in Atlanta this weekend for the SEC Championship. Georgia won the first game 30-15 in Austin, Texas.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart only saw Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning briefly in that game, but Smart knows how much of a weapon is, and that Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian isn’t afraid to use him.

“As far as Arch goes,” Smart said, according to Athlon Sports. “He’s what everybody thought he was. He’s athletic, smart, thick, a great thrower. I mean he can run their entire offense while at the same time creating designed runs or off-schedule runs.

“And both are scary because designed runs with him are tough to defend because you’re having to defend the whole field. And then he’s also an elite thrower and passer.”

Smart also praised Sarkisian’s handling of Manning’s situation, in which he serves as the backup quarterback behind Quinn Ewers.

“They brought him along the right way.”

“He’s gained confidence each and every week and the way he plays. He got to start some games. I mean you couldn’t write a better story for him in terms of development to be ready to go and be the starter.”

It’ll be interesting to see what Smart has planned to stop Manning in his tracks on Saturday.