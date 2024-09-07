Nov 25, 2017; Gainesville, FL, USA; Florida State Seminoles helmet lays on the field against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

The start to the season for Florida State Seminoles head coach Mike Norvell and the reigning champions of the ACC has been disastrous. After college football’s first full week of games, the Seminoles are an abysmal 0-2 in conference play, after being heavily favored in both games.

The Noles went an impressive 13-0 last year to win the ACC and were legitimate College Football Playoff contenders before they were left out of the field and fell to Kirby Smart’s Georgia Bulldogs 63-3 in embarrassing fashion in the Orange Bowl.

Last year’s finish seems to have left a sour taste in people’s mouths because Norvell is not being afforded much slack to start this season.

One person who has not turned on Norvell is former Florida State head coach Jimbo Fisher. During a call to Sirius XM’s Off Campus this week, Fisher did not hold back his praise for Norvell as he made it clear he believes in him to get the program back on track.

“Mike’s a heck of a coach. I believe that 1,000 percent – I think he’s one heck of a football coach, I really do. I think he’s a great guy, but I think he’s a very good coach. He’ll get it right, but they’ve got some very tough decisions,” Fisher said according to The Spun.

Unfortunately, the two early season losses might prove too costly to save the season.

